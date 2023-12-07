BBC's new chairman: Down-to-earth family man with a sweet tooth

Dr Shah is a simple person who loves his family, and sweets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Samir Shah, the newly appointed chairman of the BBC, is more than just a successful media veteran. He's also a man grounded in family values and a surprising love for sweets, said Sujata Kango, Shah's cousin, while talking to Lokmat Times on Thursday.

Kango described him as a person very downwards and deeply emotional, she recalled his affectionate nature and love for sweets. Despite health issues, Shah's joy at her daughter's wedding was marked by indulging in copious amounts of Jalebis, reflecting his warm and celebratory spirit.

Born in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in January 1952, Dr Shah was educated in Mumbai, Shah's family relocated to London when he was eight years old. With over 40 years of dedicated service in journalism, Shah's passion for the field led him to his current role as the incoming BBC Chairman.

She reminisced about their shared family experiences, including holidays in Coorg and visits to each other's homes in London and India. "Samir is a very simple person, and despite moving to London, he has been in touch with us in India," she says, highlighting Shah's grounded nature.

Blend of culture

The Kango-Shah family boasts a rich cultural blend, with members from diverse backgrounds. Samir Shah, married to Belkis with a son named Cimran, exemplifies the family's fusion of cultures. Notably, Samir Shah's father was a Mumbai-based film producer, and Shah himself has visited India multiple times, participating in family functions and creating lasting memories. Sujata Kango expresses pride in Shah's achievements, emphasizing the familial connection and the joyous moments shared, particularly during her daughter's wedding.