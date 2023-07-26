BCA (Hon) general merit list to be out on July 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will declare the general merit list of four years BCA (Honours) course in the evening of July 28.

The university launched the four-year course as per the structure of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year. The last date of registrations is July 28 while its merit list will be released on the evening of the same day.

Management Science Department head Dr Farooq Khan said that counselling for the admissions would commence on July 31. He said that the new degree course of four years against the previous three years was designed by dean Dr Walmik Sarwade under the guidance of VC Dr Pramod Yeole. For details, one may course coordinator Dr Kaweri Laad.