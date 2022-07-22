BCMG organises State Lawyers Conference

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 11:35 PM 2022-07-22T23:35:09+5:30 2022-07-22T23:35:09+5:30

The Judges at the Supreme Court of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Abhay Oka will grace the State ...

BCMG organises State Lawyers Conference | BCMG organises State Lawyers Conference

BCMG organises State Lawyers Conference

Next

The Judges at the Supreme Court of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Abhay Oka will grace the State Lawyers Conference 2022, which is being organised to mark the 60 years (Diamond Jubilee Year) of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG), at Rukmini Auditorium, on MGM Campus, on July 23 at 10 am.

The Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sambhaji Shinde, Chairman of Bar Council of India Manankumar Mishra, Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh and Advocate General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhakoni will be the guests of honour.

The lawyers from all over the state will be attending the conference being held in the city after 25 years, said the chairman (BCMG) Adv Vasant Salunke, the chief convenor (and BCMG member) Adv Amol Sawant.

Open in app
Tags : Bar Council of Maharashtra Bar Council of Maharashtra Abhay Oka Supreme court of india Supreme court and high court Dipankar datta Supreme court and high court of delhi Special court of delhi Supreme court against high court Supreme court, high court Supreme court of delhi The high court of jammu MGM Campus Justice of bombay high court Justice of rajasthan high court Bar Council of India Manankumar Mishra Advocate General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhakoni