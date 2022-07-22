BCMG organises State Lawyers Conference

The Judges at the Supreme Court of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Abhay Oka will grace the State Lawyers Conference 2022, which is being organised to mark the 60 years (Diamond Jubilee Year) of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG), at Rukmini Auditorium, on MGM Campus, on July 23 at 10 am.

The Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sambhaji Shinde, Chairman of Bar Council of India Manankumar Mishra, Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh and Advocate General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhakoni will be the guests of honour.

The lawyers from all over the state will be attending the conference being held in the city after 25 years, said the chairman (BCMG) Adv Vasant Salunke, the chief convenor (and BCMG member) Adv Amol Sawant.