B.Com student ends life

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

A youth ended his life by jumping into a well at an isolated place in Bidkin locality on Tuesday. Ironically, the youth has kept a message reading - All will be well after my death - as a WhatsApp status on his mobile phone. The deceased have been identified as Omkar Narayan Dongre (21, Kasar Galli, Bidkin).

Omkar was a third year B.Com student of a college in Aurangabad. On Tuesday, he returned home as usual. After waiting some time at home, he changed clothes and left the home on his motorcycle. He then posted the above WhatsApp message on his cellphone in the evening. This attracted the attention of his father, friends and relatives, who then started to search for him. They also informed the Bidkin police station. His mobile phone was traced to the DMIC area. All of them started to search for him. They found his vehicle and mobile at the night. However, on Wednesday morning, his body was found in the well. The body was evacuated with the help of Fire Brigade personnel and was rushed to the hospital.

However, the reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained. Bidkin police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.