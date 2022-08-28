Be aware of the open manholes in the city

Negligence of AMC ward engineers

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

It is the responsibility of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to provide basic amenities to the citizens. However, manhole covers have disappeared on major and internal roads in the city. Many covers are broken and may cause an accident. The ward engineers turn a blind eye even though they are aware that such manholes may put the lives of citizens at risk.

Some citizens lost their lives due to open drainage in Jaibhavaninagar, Nageshwarwadi and Salim Ali lake area. Open manholes are not seen during monsoon and lead to accidents. Many citizens have demanded the ward engineers to survey such manholes before the monsoon in the wards under their zone. However, the demand has fallen on deaf ears. The mesh on the drainage line on a 15 feet deep open drainage line got dislodged at Roshan Gate, near Seema Dudh Dairy. In order that no one should fall down and get injured, the citizens brought a barricade of the police and kept it near the drainage to make citizens aware of the danger. After continuous follow-up with the AMC, an iron mesh was installed. However, open manholes are still seen in many places on the internal roads in the city.