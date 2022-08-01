Be Campus Club members, enjoy year-long events

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The school students are very enthusiastic for the Lokmat Times Campus Club membership drive. The students are getting free gifts as soon as they pay the membership fees and get the Campus Club identity card. Apart, they are delighted that they will have the opportunity to witness the year-long various events. They will be able to prove their mettle by participating in various competitions. Hence, those who have not gained the membership should register soon and take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Free gifts after becoming members

After the registration for Campus Club, the members will immediately get a water bottle, tiffin box worth Rs 399 absolutely free along with a Campus Champs Book. Competitions will be organised like Lokmat Sports Festival, Inter-school Cricket, January Championship, Drawing, Handwriting and others.

Much More

Immediately after registration, free gifts including one veg puff, a double-walled mug from Ganpati Dental Hospital, one game from Gamex, a fancy jelly ball packet from Chitlangi Gift Toys, one gift from Mittal Opticles, one stationary set from Natkhat Kids Wear and Toys, one smiley ball from CK Sports, 15 days swimming class by Birmingham School, one dental check-up from Dwarka Dental Clinic.

Rush for registration

1)The registration fees for membership is Rs 250. A new identity card for the year 2022-23 will be provided after the registration and it will be mandatory for the members to bring this identity card during all the Campus Club events.

Campus Club year-long events

Various programmes will be organised for Campus Club members throughout the year. The details are as follows:

August 7, 2022: Drawing competition in age groups from 1 to 4 years, 5 to 7 years and 8 to 10 years. First three winners in each category will get mementos while each participant will get certificate.

August: Handwriting Competition: Age group - 1 to 4, 5 to 7, 8 to 10. The winners will get memento and participation certificate.

August 13: Group singing competition.

September: Wiz Kids Inter-school competitions - Dexterous Kids, Skating Competition, Magic Show.

October: Camp for Parents.

November: Three Days Lokmat Mahagames Competition including skating, archery, table tennis, swimming, yoga, basket ball, march past, kho kho, volley ball, football, Jodo Karate, Taekwondo, Kabaddi, Badminton, boxing, squash, lawn tennis, gymnastic, shotput, running, long jump, hockey, in all 22 sports events. Around 5,000 students of 150 schools will participate. The winners will be given medals and participating certificates.

December: Science Mela, Inter-school Cricket Competition.

January, 2023: Inter-school Competitions including dance, rock band, singing, mad art and others.

February: Shakespeare Marathi, Hindi Monolog and Journalism workshop.

March: Inter-school Pre-primary Championship, Career Guidance.

April: Summer Camp.

Such various projects will be implemented. To participate in it, grab your Campus Club membership today.

Pointer

1)Delhi Flight Trip; State-level lucky draw

2)Opportunity to win prizes up to Rs 1.32 lakh