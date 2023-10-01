Be prepared to change power; elect pro-Constitution candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The Dhamma-revolution has been facilitated in 24 states in the country. People are getting converted to Buddhism, but there has been a hidden opposition to it. Efforts have been made in the past ten years to change this secular country. People will have to change this situation and prepare themselves to change the power. Elect candidates favouring Constitution”, appealed the national executive president of the Buddhist Society of India (BSI) Bhimrao Ambedkar to the people.

He was speaking during the divisional convention of Buddha Dhamma and Samta Sainik Dal at Nagsen Van’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sports Complex on Sunday. BSI vice president Adv S K Bhandare, Bapu Gaikwad, D M Acharya, Sushil Waghmare, Bhikaji Kamble, Swati Shinde and other officials were present. District president Kishor Johare presided over. Upasaks, Upasikas and Jawans of Samta Sainik Dal from all the district of Marathwada region were present in large numbers.

Ambedkar further said, that Marathwada is a historic land with the tradition of Buddha Dhamma. The officers of the archeology department have been directed to remove the encroachment at Ajanta caves. Around 70 percent of the tourists coming to the caves are foreigners and hence this monument should be preserved to gain foreign currency.

Presently, the OBCs are converting to Buddhism in large numbers and hence the government is neglecting the caste-based census. The ideology which has opposed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is presently in power and hence diversity is being promoted among communities extensively. The education is being privatized so that the poor should remain away from education, he alleged.