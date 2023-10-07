Beautification of the city; Will take help from Germany

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made many efforts in the past to beautify the road from Kranti Chowk to Railway Station. However, it was not very successful.

A team of municipal officials had recently gone to Germany.

The streets of the city of Ingolstadt are clean and beautiful. Besides, there are cycle tracks, parking facility for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, and footpaths. On the same lines, the road from Kranti Chowk to Railway Station will be designed by Ingolstadt engineers.

A conference of Asian continent municipal corporations was held at Ingolstadt. A delegation of municipal officials went to the conference. Municipal officials were impressed by the facilities in Ingolstadt city. Citizens also use the facilities in a good way. Municipal officials discussed the roads with the city engineers there. They agreed to design the road from Kranti Chowk to Railway Station. Bicycle tracks, separate lanes for parking will be made on this road. After they prepare the design and send it, their guidance will be taken while doing the road work.

Award for Smart City's CCTV project

Smart City implemented a CCTV project in the city by spending nearly Rs 250 crores. 750 CCTV played an important role in many crimes. This project was implemented under Safe City. The project was awarded by Global Security and Fire Excellence in London. Smart City made it to the final 8 projects from around the world. This project was submitted for the global security and fire excellence award. Security related projects were invited from around the world. Smart City's iScope project has been shortlisted for the security project of the year award. MIPIL, the consultant for this project, participated in the competition. The project has helped in the investigation of nearly 1000 crimes. Help is being provided to maintain security during festivals and rallies.