Become self-reliant through applied learning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In today’s age, fundamental knowledge must be complemented with applied and practical learning, said Dr Ram Mane, former member of the university's management council. He urged students to equip themselves with such knowledge to become self-reliant.

Dr Mane was addressing students during a programme organised by the Department of Environmental Science at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University(BAMU).

The session was presided over by department head Dr B.L. Chavan. Senior professor Dr M.B. Mule, principal Dr Satish Patil, and organising committee member Dr Kedar Salunke were also present on the dais. Dr Mane observed that, in recent years, students have been increasingly inclined towards professional courses. However, he stressed that the core streams arts, commerce, and science should not be overlooked. At the beginning of the programme, Dr M.B. Mule and Jayashri Mule were felicitated by the committee for their dedicated service. Dr Mahadev Mule highlighted Dr Mule’s significant contribution in building and strengthening the Department of Environmental Science. He also acknowledged the strong affection shown by students and colleagues alike. Dr B.L. Chavan shared that the department has produced the highest number of officers currently serving in the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The programme was successfully organised with efforts from Dr Asmita Daspute, Dr Shama Khobragade, Dr Pramod Kamble, Dr Kedar Solunke, Dr Pravin Nalawade, Dr Amol Latte, Dr Parmesh Jadhav, Dr Bapusaheb Bhosale, and Prof. Omkar Jogdand. Ajinkya Markad compered the event, and Aman Ghutke proposed the vote of thanks.

Photo Caption: Dignitaries present at the programme organised by the Department of Environmental Science at the university.