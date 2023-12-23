Beer bars open until 5 am and wine shops until 1 am

Extended timing on Dec 24, 25, and 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the background of Christmas and New Year celebrations at the end of the year, on December 24 and 25, wine shops will be open till 1 am and beer bars will be open till 5 am. The home department recently issued an order to this effect.

As per the order, this year, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, the prescribed hours of liquor shops and bars have been exempted. Last year also, the government had taken this decision in the background of New Year. However, it is also mentioned in the order that the Collector can change it considering law and order. On December 24 and 25 and 31, the wine shop will be open till 1 am. The beer bar will be open till 5 am. Private parties with a license will also be allowed till 5 am.