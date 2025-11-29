Beer container overturns at Ranjangaon, Waluj; looting sparks chaos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A beer-laden container overturned at Ranjangaon Shenpunji square in Waluj industrial area on Friday night, drawing a massive crowd. The container, carrying nearly 2,000 boxes of Tuborg beer from Lilaasan brewery to Jalgaon, toppled near Dhanushbana Kaman while taking a turn. Driver Sayed Abdullah (30, Ajintha, Sillod) was trapped in the cabin, calling for help. Shockingly, some onlookers ignored his cries and looted boxes scattered across the road.

The accident caused traffic to halt for over two hours, with spilled beer and diesel making the road dangerously slippery. Police used mild lathi charges to control looters, while fire brigade personnel sprayed water to clear the spill and disperse the crowd. Authorities, with the help of local leaders and a JCB, removed broken glass, boxes, and debris. Undamaged beer was later safely transferred to another company vehicle, and the injured driver was rushed to the hospital. The incident highlighted the alarming trend of looting during emergencies. While the driver fought for his life, some prioritized theft over human help, exposing a worrying societal mindset. Police warned that strict action will follow against looters. Citizens expressed shock at the blatant disregard for life during the chaos.

(WITH PHOT)