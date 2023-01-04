Beer shop operated by using forged license

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A father-son duo and another person operated a beer shop by preparing a forged license for the shop in the Sajapur area on January 1. The accused have been identified as Babasaheb Pawar (Krantinagr, Sajapur, Aurangabad), his son Ajay Pawar and Santosh Tribhuvanm said inspector Rahul Gurav.

The state excise department received information that Babasaheb Pawar and his son Ajay have prepared a forged license and are operating a beer shop illegally in a room in the back of Hotel Maratha in the Sajapur area. Under the guidance of SP Santosh Zagde, a team from the state excise department conducted a raid on the shop. Ajay was present in the shop. It was found that a forged license of the shop was prepared by Tribhuvan in the name of Babasaheb Pawar. The team seized 29 beer bottles and other articles from the shop. Ajay has been arrested but Babasaheb and Tribhuvan are still at large. It was known that the shop was started on December 31, 2022, and the raid was conducted the very next day.

The action was executed by deputy SP Pradeep Pote, Sanjay Tavsalkar, inspector Rahul Gurav, second inspector G B Ingale, B R Waghmode, Bharat Daund, A E Tatale, Pradeep Mohete, Shrimant Borude, and others. Inspector Gurav is further investigating the case.