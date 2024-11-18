Behind the greens, Cannabis scenes!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cannabis was discovered being grown by two farmers concealed among crops. Police seized 176 plants weighing 500 kg, valued at Rs 1 crore on Monday. A case has been registered against the farmers at the Karmad police station.

The accused including Kamal Ali Chand Shah and Chandrakant Raghunath Barbaile both residents of Lamkana, were found growing cannabis plants in their respective farms hidden among cotton, tur , and bean vines (Val). Following a tip-off from PI Satish Wagh of the local crime branch, police formed two teams to conduct simultaneous raids at different locations. During the raids, they seized 176 cannabis plants weighing approximately 500 kg. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 1 crore, according to rural police sources. This operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar and SDO Vishnu Bhoye, with support from other police officers including PI Wagh and Mahadev Gomare, PSI Pawan Ingale, ASI Deepak Pardhe and others.

Bean vines or Cannabis lines?

Farmer Kamal Ali Chand Shah planted 94 cannabis plants disguised as bean vines in his field. The plants weighed 254 kg and 14 grams, valued at Rs 50,81,800. Shah was arrested for this crime.

Cotton fields or Cannabis yields?

Farmer Chandrakant Raghunath Barbaile planted 82 cannabis plants camouflaged with cotton and tur crops. The plants, weighing 241 kg and worth Rs 48.25 lakh, were seized. Barbaile is absconding.