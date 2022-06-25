Believe in your startup idea for its success

Deepak Ghaisas: 'Startups and Angel Investment' programme

Aurangabad, June 25:

You have to believe in your startup idea and work with confidence for its success. You can be a successful entrepreneur by being optimistic about your product and having the ability to take the right risks, said Deepak Ghaisas, chairman of Gencoval Strategic Services Pvt Ltd, a medical services company.

Ghaisas was speaking at the 'Startups and Angel Investment' seminar organised by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Centre (MAGIC) on Saturday. He said, for a startup to be successful, it is important to have a good process, good products and quality service. The product should be innovative. Apple created a need for a product like the iPod and made it a success. The future should be considered with the present while developing the product, he said, adding that the right investor should be chosen while investing in startups and what investors should take care of when choosing startups.

Ashish Garde, director, Magic, said that the members of CMIA created Magic to promote entrepreneurship in the spirit of giving back to the society. Over the past seven years, the startup ecosystem has been striving for growth, with Magic working to help startups in any field with good ideas. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, Magic CEO Rohit Auti, Kedar Deshpande, industrialists Sunil Raithatta, Milind Kank, Riteish Mishra, Satish Lonikar, Preetish Chatterjee, Dushyant Patil and others were present on the occasion.