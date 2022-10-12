Bench directs CM regarding the recruitment of vacant posts

Directive in pursuance of PIL by MP Imtiyaz Jaleel

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High court directed that the Chief Minister should take immediate positive action regarding the pending appointment of dean, professors, associate and assistant professors in the medical sector. A bench comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh gave the orders during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Imtiyaz Jaleel held on Wednesday.

The proposal for the recruitment of all the vacancies in the above cadre in the medical field is pending with the authorized officer i.e. the Chief Minister. MP Jaleel during his argument said that apart from medical services and appointments, other issues are important for the CM. The bench expressed the feeling that due to this PIL, there have been positive changes in the medical sector of Maharashtra.

As per the earlier order of the bench, the State government submitted the affidavit on Wednesday. In it, five out of six posts of superintendents and 63 out of 130 posts of professors have been recommended by MPSC and 14 posts of professors have been filled and approval for 49 posts are pending with the CM for further action. Out of 187 posts of associate professors, 90 posts have been recommended through MPSC, out of which 61 posts are vacant and 29 associate professors have received appointments. Also appointment orders have been issued for 73 assistant professor posts and recruitment orders for 44 vacancies are pending.