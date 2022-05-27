Bench directs SCR to take no action against petitioner

Barred from participating in auction

Aurangabad, May 27:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed that no action should be taken against the petitioner in connection with the letter dated March 16, 2022, which canceled the letter of award and barred him from participating in the auction for the next five years. Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Mehre recently gave the orders to the South Central railway.

Petitioner Anjama S Nathani, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh had challenged the decision through adv Gajendra Devichand Jain (Bhansali) in the Aurangabad bench. As per the petition, the divisional senior commercial manager, Nanded had published the auction notice to open a tea stall at Aurangabad railway station. Letter of award was given to the petitioner. Due to the corona pandemic, the petitioner had delayed the payment of the license fee and security fee and had requested to start a tea stall when the outbreak would subside.

The petitioner had applied to the defendants on February 1, 2022 to start a tea stall. The inauguration ceremony was held on February 20. However, on March 16, the applicant was barred from participating in the auction for the next five years by canceling his agreement on the grounds of breach of contract without giving any prior notice or opportunity for a hearing.