Benefit of the decision to more than 1.5 lakh properties in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government has decided to repeal the Fragmentation Act for non-agricultural land. This decision is likely to bring relief to around 3.5 lakh citizens under municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats and the CSMRDA. It is estimated that more than 1.5 lakh properties in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and surrounding areas may benefit from this move.

In cases where land transactions are registered but the names are not entered on the 7/12 extract, the purchasers’ names will now be recorded as owners. For transactions done through a notary, the concerned individuals can go to the sub-registrar office, complete the registration and have their ownership rights officially recorded, a provision newly included in this decision.

If the mutation is approved but the buyer’s name is listed under "other rights," it will be corrected and recorded as that of the occupant. For unregistered document holders, the village revenue officer and circle officer will have to compile all transactions done up to 15 October 2024. Buyers will be asked to complete registration. The Registration Department will be allowed to register documents by collecting appropriate stamp duty. Citizens will then have to send the documents online to the Revenue Department to get the mutation approved.

Information from the deputy inspector general

Deputy inspector general of Registration, Vijay Bhalerao, said that guidance has been sought from the office of the inspector general of Registration and Controller of Stamps. Officials have raised several queries, such as:

– If a property was purchased on a bond, who should be considered the original owner?

– How should the purchase be handled if the original owner has died?

– What if construction has been done on the plot?

– What if a particular area has been converted to NA (non-agricultural) but sales have exceeded that?

– What if further plot divisions have been made and sales have started?

These and many other questions are under consideration by the authorities.