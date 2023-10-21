Bengali association Durga Puja celebrations begin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The five days of Durga Puja festival organized by the Bengali Association, Chhtrapati Sambhajinagar commenced on Friday with the ritual of Ghatasthapana on the auspicious day of Maha Shashthi. The Durga Puja celebrations are being held at Sagar Lawns, API Corner.

In the evening the Puja was inaugurated by the chief guest Dr Bhagwat Karad , union minister of state for finance and guest of honor Atul Save, State minister of housing and OBC development. Dr Karad in his speech appreciated the Bengali Association for their efforts and continued commitment towards the society. Save also expressed his awe towards the 47 years of celebration of Durga Puja in the city. All dignitaries were welcomed with the remarkable and traditional blowing of Shankh. The programme started with the lightning of diya followed by performing an aarti. On Saturday, Dhunuchi Naach was the main highlight of the event.

Association general secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, president Pritish Chatterjee, committee chairman A K Sengupta, vice president RK Bhowmick, treasurer GC Bannerjee, joint secretary AK Panja, and other executive committee members were present.

Dhunuchi Naach performed by devotees

Dhunuchi Naach is a traditional Bengali dance performed with earthen pots filled with burning charcoal and camphor. The Dhunuchi Naach at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Durga Puja was a mesmerizing sight. The dancers, dressed in traditional Bengali attire, danced with grace and poise. The music was lively and upbeat, and the atmosphere was electric. The audience was enthralled by the performance and clapped and cheered throughout.