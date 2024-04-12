Bent electricity poles pose threat to citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The electricity poles carrying electricity lines to villages adjoining the Shendra MIDC have been bent on several places. The bent poles are giving an invitation to major accidents.

The electricity pole carrying electricity from Shendra power station near Karmad road to Ladsawangi village has been bent for the last three months. However, due to the negligence of the employees of the electricity distribution company, these poles may collapse in the rainy season. Since 33 KV electricity is being supplied from these lines, they are giving an invitation to a major accident. There are shops of small and big businessmen in Ladsawangi under this wire, a collapse of lines may cause human casualties on a large scale.