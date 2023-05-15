Beware! If have bogus GST registration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

If anyone is evading tax by using bogus GST registration or showing zero returns, there is a piece of bad news for them. The Goods and Service Tax (GST) department will implement a severe checking drive in the city from Tuesday.

The GST department by the orders of the union government has implemented a rigorous drive against the tax evaders across the country. During the drive, the GST officers will check the GST registration and other related documents of the business establishments. The drive will start in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tomorrow. The department has prepared a list of the suspects and will check accordingly.

The chartered accountants have informed their clients about the drive. They are ensuring that their clients have proper certificates and related documents.

Directives of GST department

1)GST number, Name and Address should be highlighted on the front visible side of the shop of the factory.

2) GST certificate is a must

3) The address of the business should be updated on the GST certificate, or Rs 50,000 will be imposed.

4) Purchase and sales bills should be mentioned.

5) If the place is rented then a proper rent agreement will be required.