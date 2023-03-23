Bhagwan Jhulelal's birth anniversary celebrated with colourful procession

Great enthusiasm : Community youths participate in vehicle rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Thursday evening, the Sindhi community celebrated the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Jhulelal with great enthusiasm. The celebration began with a colourful procession that started from Shahgunj, featuring high umbrellas and electric lights, creating a dazzling display.

The procession began from Jhulelal temple (Varundev Temple) after performing aarti of the Bhagwan following which the silver idol of Bhagwan Jhulelal was placed in a decorated chariot, and the idol of Lord Varun was kept in the second chariot. The appearance of Bhagwan Jhulelal Janmotsav, created by children in the parade, depicting deities showering flowers on Bhagwan Jhulelal’s birth was the centre of attraction.

The procession also featured a stunning appearance of Ardhanarinteshwar and Radha-Krishna, with young women dressed in vibrant costumes performing to religious songs. The procession passed from Rajabazar, Mondha, Laxmanchawadi, and Mondha Naka to the Kunwarkutia ground in Sindhi Colony. The colorful cultural programmes in the night saw the participation of many families. Sindhi Samaj president Kishanchand Tanwani, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Chiranjeevlal Bajaj, Kalyandas Matara, Bharat Nihalani and others were present.

Vehicle rally by community youths

A vehicle rally was also organized, with all participants donning white T-shirts and a red cap with the printed slogan of ‘Ayolal Jhulelal’. The rally showcased the participation of every youth in the Sindhi community, highlighting their strength in unity.

RSS volunteers greet the rally

The celebration saw the distribution of dupattas to 700 women from the community, while the volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh greeted the Sindhi brothers in the procession. The trustees of the Sansthan Ganpati Temple at Rajabazar also welcomed the procession by showering flowers and offering garlands to the idol of Bhagwan Jhulelal.