Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav celebrated with unprecedented enthusiasm

Show of social unity through Mahavir Jayanti procession

Aurangabad, April 14:

People from all walks of life came together to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who showed the country the vision of social equality and unity. The procession, which started after a two-year hiatus, saw unprecedented enthusiasm in the entire Jain community.

The procession in Aurangabad organised every year by the Lord Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav samiti of Aurangabad is famous all over the country. Devotees from all over the State come to witness this procession. On Thursday, vehicle rallies from Rajabazar, Mahavir Bhavan, Jadhav Mandi, Cidco N-3, Hudco, Ramnagar and Pandharpur-Waluj had gathered at Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk.

The dharma dhwaj was hoisted by Rajendra Darda, president of Sakal Jain Samaj at 7 am at Mahavir Stambh Chowk. The women present the 'Dharmadhvajgeet' in the presence of Sadhus and sadhvis of all sects of Jain community. The number of youths and women was commendable. The entire Jain community participated in the procession.

Women and children conveyed the message of Lord Mahavira through various scenes. Chants of ‘Jor Se Bolo Jai Mahavir, Sare Bolo Jai Mahavir’ filled the atmosphere with joy. Working president Subhash Zambad, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, deputy mayor Vikas Jain, Prashant Desarda, general secretary of Sakal Jain samaj Mahavir Patni, GM Bothra, vice president Lalit Patni, Jhumbarlal Pagaria, mahotsav samiti president Nilesh Savalkar, Rajesh Mutha, Mangala Parkh and other office bearers were present. Flag hoisting took place at Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain hostel, Osmanpura and Guruganeshnagar.

Not only the people from the Jain community but also from other communities had participated in this procession with the same enthusiasm. In the procession, various scenes based on messages given by Lord Mahavira became eye-catching. A grand stage was set up at City Chowk by the commissionerate of police. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta welcomed all.

The procession reached the Jain temple at Rajabazar via Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, Machli Khadak, City Chowk, Sarafa Road and Shahganj. DB Kasliwal, Tansukh Jhambad, Chandamal Surana, Vilas Sahuji, Devendra Kala, Vrishabh Kasliwal, Vinod Bokadia, Mukesh Sahuji and other community members participated in the procession.