Bhagwan Parashuram Janmotsav to be celebrated today

Two processions, stambh puja and blood donation camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhagwan Parashuram's Janmotsav will be celebrated in the city on Saturday. This year, the procession will start at 6 pm from two places, the Sansthan Ganpati temple, Rajabazar and the Prati Mahur Renuka Mata temple in Hudco.

Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti will perform Stambh Pooja at Bhagwan Parshuram Stambh Chowk in Aurangpura at 8 am. Representatives of all religions are invited on this occasion. A blood donation camp will be held at 9 am at Shri Ram Temple in Samarthnagar on behalf of Vipra Foundation and Rajasthani Vipra Samaj.

The procession will start at 6 pm from Sansthan Ganpati Temple in Rajabazar. Mai Maharaj will be seated in a chariot. The procession will have the attraction of five dhol pathaks. Apart from this there will be animate and inanimate scenes depicted in the procession. The procession will start from Shahgunj, Sarafa road, City Chowk, Machlikhadak, Gulmandi and conclude at Bhagwan Parshuram stambh in Aurangpura.

The second procession will also be held from Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Mayurnagar Hudco and will pass from Sudarshannagar, TV Centre Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk via Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk and conclude at Swami Vivekanandnagar.