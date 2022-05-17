Bhagwan Rishabhdev's abhishek on June 15

Aurangabad, May 17:

The Mahamastak abhishek of the 108 feet high idol of Bhagwan Rishabhdev is being organised on June 15 at Mangi-Tungi. A meeting was held in this regard at the Khandelwal Digamber Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Rajabazar temple on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Ravindra Kirti Swami, said, all the members of the society should be present and perform Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Rishabhdev. He also said that the members should contribute with their body, mind and money for the abhishek mahotsav. Sanjay Papadiwal said that arrangements have been made for 2,000 devotees to perform Panchamrit abhishek every day during the festival. Accommodation has been arranged for the pilgrims coming from outside the city for the festival.