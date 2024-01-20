Bhagwatacharya dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhagwatacharya Uddhav Vishnu Korde (34 Babuwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), died in an accident that occurred after his motorcycle dashed on a road divider as he fell unconscious. The accident occurred in the Shendra DMIC on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Korde Maharaj was heading towards Chartha village from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his motorcycle (MH-20-EN-3651). Meanwhile, he fell unconscious and lost control of his motorcycle causing it to hit the road divider. Teachers from Ladsavangi ZP school Ganesh Shinde and Parmeshwar Chormare called the ambulance and admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital. He was declared dead by the doctors. He is survived by his wife, parents and two brothers. He was well known as Bhagwatacharya in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. His death has caused a shock in the Varkari Sampraday. His last rites will be performed on Sunday at 9 am at Babuwadi.