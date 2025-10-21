Bhai Dooj: Celebrating Sibling bonds and protection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Bhai Dooj, observed the day after Diwali Padwa, honors the bond between brothers and sisters. According to legend, after Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura, his sister Subhadra welcomed him with a tilak, sweets, and prayers. Touched by her devotion, Krishna blessed her with gifts, symbolizing love, respect, and protection.

Another legend tells of Yama, the god of death, who visited his sister Yamuna. She welcomed him with tilak and prayers, and Yama blessed brothers who received tilak from their sisters with long life and prosperity.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters perform tilak and aarti for their brothers, while brothers bless and often gift their sisters. The festival emphasizes love, care, and enduring family bonds.

“The six days of Diwali are like a reign of joy. During this festive time, set aside all sorrow, anger, and stress, and embrace happiness, love, and positivity. On Bhai Dooj, let love and respect guide your actions.’

– Rushikesh Chaudhari Guruji