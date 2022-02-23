Bhaktambar Vidhan held at Arihantnagar

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

A Bhaktambar Vidhan was organised at Jain temple in Arihantnagar in the presence of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev. The occasion was celebrated by lighting 48 lamps for Bhaktambar Vidhan. A panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan Adinath was held in the morning followed by Puja and Aarti. Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev recited Shanti mantra and narrated the importance of Bhaktambar vidhan. Temple trust president Nitin Gangwal and community members were present on the occasion.