Bhamashah samman samaroh today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A convention and Bhamashah Samman Samaroh of the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, has been organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

The convention will be held at Shri Samarth Ramdas Swami Charitable Trust Shri Varad Ganesh temple, Samarthnagar at 5 pm. The convention will discuss the upcoming social activities to be carried out by the trust in the upcoming year and donors who are associated with the trust will be felicitated on the occasion. Social activists Ramniklal Patel, Vinod Goyal and Sanjay Rana have appealed to participate in the ceremony.