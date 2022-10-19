'Bharat Dental Innovation' stands second in Maharashtra Startup Yatra

Developed a device that can be very useful for dental crown treatment

Aurangabad:

Startup ‘Bharat Dental Innovation’ incubated by MAGIC has won the second prize in the healthcare sector at the State level 'Maharashtra Startup Yatra' competition organized by the Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department through Maharashtra Innovation Society. The ward ceremony was held in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai Raj Bhavan on October 16.

The nature of the award is Rs 75000 cash, trophy and an opportunity to present the idea in front of dignitaries. Startup is owned by city based doctor Sunil Sahuji. Dr Sahuji has developed a device that can be very useful for dental crown treatment through his Bharat dental innovation startup in the last five years of efforts. During the Maharashtra Startup Yatra on October 14, he was selected from the presentation held at the district level at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and awarded the second prize in the state level healthcare category. Skill, innovation, entrepreneurship minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Principal secretary Manisha Verma, scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Consul of Sweden in Mumbai Ena Lekwal, chief officer of innovation society Dr Ramaswami N and young entrepreneurs were present on the occasion.

Beneficial for future research

Dr Sahuji expressed his happiness on receiving the award, and opined that it will be of great benefit for further research and product development.