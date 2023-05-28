Bharat Jodo Yatra has befitted Congress: Shama Mohamed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo’ Yatra has strengthened Congress in those areas from where it has passed. Karnataka victory is the result of the Yatra”, claimed Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed in a press conference here on Sunday.

She discussed various issues related to ‘Nau Sal, Nau Sawal economy’, agriculture and farmers, corruption and friend, China and national security, social solidarity, social justice, democratic institutions, government schemes, corona management, and others.

Dr Shama said that they will contest the 2024 election on the issue of Development. BJP can highlight the issue of the Uniform Civil Code, but the government should hold discussions before enacting the law.

The president of India is a woman and from a tribal community, the right to inaugurate the parliament should have been given to her. This is against democracy. Hence, the opposition parties boycotted the function. We will take the Nau Sal, Nau Sawal to each person at the grass root level and will win future elections.

She clarified that Nana Patole will remain as the state Congress president.

City unit president Yousuf Shaikh, SC cell city president Dr Arun Shirsat, OBC city president Anil Malode, Kisan Congress city president Mahendra Ramandwal, Syed Akram, Gulab Patel, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Anis Patel, Madhavi Chandraki, Sandeep Dhawale Patil, Shaikh Raees, Asadullah Shakeel, Shubham Bankar and others were present.