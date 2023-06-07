Bharath cycle design challenge opens for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To encourage innovation and creativity in the design and making of cycles, the Bharath Cycle Design Challenge (BCDC) has been organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The competition seeks to promote sustainable transportation and provide solutions to the challenges faced by the public in India.

The competition invites student teams to design a cycle that is affordable, eco-friendly, and suits the needs of the Indian market. The competition involves two basic themes which are design and prototyping of commute and cargo cycle with subcategory of EV and non-EV.

The competition follows a four-stage process, comprising concept development (June 3 – July 15), Prototyping (August 1 to 31), Testing and evaluation (September 1 – 30), and the grand finale, where prototypes will be showcased on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 at AICTE headquarters, New Delhi.