Bhimgeet singing competition in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 31st name extension day of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada Univeristy will be celebrated on January 14. The university will hold the Bhimgeet Singing Competition at Students Development Department at 2 pm on January 13.

The students from colleges of the district can participate in the contest.

The participants will have to bring their own instruments like a harmonium. One team from each college or department will be able to present songs. A team can have a maximum of five students.

The top three winners will be honoured with a certificate and memento in the main programme of name extension day ceremony to be hosted on January 14. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to students to send entries to the department by January 8.