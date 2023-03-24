Bhimrao sarwade gets Raja Dhale award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Litterateur Bhimrao Sarwade will be conferred with the prestigious ‘Raja Dhale National Award’, instituted by Jatatik Ambedkarwadi Sahitya Mahamandal for his book ‘Periyar Ramaswami and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The award will be distributed to Sarwade by Dr Shripal Sabnis in a function to be held at Nagpur on March 26.

In all, 13 books penned by Sarwade have been published so far. The Mahamandal took note of his literary work and conferred the award on him.