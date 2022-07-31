Bhimrao Shirsath gets Ph D

Published: July 31, 2022

Aurangabad, July 31:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Bhimrao Laxman Shirsath in Political Science.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Aurangabadmadhil Anusuchit Jati Pravargatil Mahavidyalayin Vidyarthyanche Rajkiya Samajikaran’ under the guidance of Dr R V Mhaske, research guide and head of the Political Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce.

