Bhondawe Patil School celebrates Saint Gadge Maharaj birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Bhondawe Patil School (Bajajnagar) commemorated the birth anniversary of the revolutionary saint, Saint Gadge Maharaj, recently. The saint worked for eradicating the blind faith through his simple teachings, reaching out to the masses with his profound wisdom. Students delivered speeches and presented songs. Mitesh Sawant and his fellow students came attired as Saint Gadge Maharaj. School chairman Hanuman Bhondawe presided. Principal Ravi Dabhade, vice-principal Sharmishtha Datta, coordinator Rani Sawant, Ghehna Shadija, all teachers and students were present. Student coordinators Swara Rakhade and Rajnandini Dandwate conducted the proceedings.