Bhoomipuan ceremony of new surgical plan on Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a plan to perform Bhoomipujan of the new surgical building to be constructed at the Government Medical College and Hospital with the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day on September 17.

Meanwhile, Engineers, architects, and medical consultants from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) inspected the planned site for the new surgical building and the existing surgical building on Tuesday.

Engineer Santosh Bampalwar, Medical Consultant Mohammad Shamsuddin, architect Aniruddha Dutta and Sonal Patel conducted the inspection. Dean of the GMCH Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr Sonali Deshpande, Dr Amol Joshi and Dr Rupali Gaikwad were present.

The path was cleared for the construction of a new surgical building at the GMCH, which is the lifeline for the poor patients of Marathwada and adjoining districts.

The government has given administrative approval to a budget of Rs 710.25 crore for this new surgical building and a decision in this regard was issued on April 24. The necessary process for the construction of this building is being accelerated.