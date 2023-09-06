Bhosale gets Ideal Teacher award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The head of the Pali language department at the Deogiri College Dr Santosh Bhosale has been awarded the Maharashtra Government’s Savitribai Phule Ideal Teachers’ award. The award was conferred on him by chief minister Eknath Shinde in a function held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Deputy chief minister Ajeet Pawar, assembly speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar, education minister Deepak Kesarkar, MLC Vikram Kale, education commissioner Suraj Mandhare and others were present. The award comprised Rs 1.10 lakh, a memento and a citation.

Dr Bhosale has been active in the social and educational fields for the past two years. He is also a member of an expert committee on the state education board and textbooks research board.