Bhujbal playing negative role, with DCM Fadnavis's support

Manoj Jarange Patil: Further direction of the movement to be decided on Dec 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Maratha community is fighting for fair rights. Chhagan Bhujbal, is playing a negative role in it, and he is getting the support of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is because of their pressure that injustice is being done to the 6 crore Maratha community . Therefore, I appeal to DCM Fadnavis not to support Bhujbal , otherwise he will have to repent this decision, said Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation struggle, in a press conference held at a city hospital on Wednesday.

In the legislative session, minister Chhagan Bhujbal commented on the incidents of arson in Maratha reservation, OBC issue and Beed district. Patil answered to the allegation by holding a press conference. He said that Bhujbal's plan is to disturb Maharashtra. They are working to create rift between castes. In return, Bhujbal's corruption cases are being forced to be withdrawn.

Bhujbal must have created riots in Beed district because he had all kinds of reliable information. The government has been given a deadline till December 24. He also clarified that within this period, the demands of Kunbi certificate, withdrawal of cases filed in Antarwali Sarati and release of arrested youth of Maratha community should be accepted.

BJP will face difficulty in future

It is suspected that DCM Fadnavis is giving support to Bhujbal. Jarange warned that if this does not stop, BJP will definitely have to face difficulty in the future.

Decision on December 17

The direction of the Maratha reservation movement will be decided in the meeting of the Maratha community at Antarwali Sarati on December 17. This meeting will be held from 9 am to 6 pm. He also said that dignitaries from all sectors of the society will participate in it.