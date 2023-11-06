Bhujbal terms giving Kunbi certificate in general as illegal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The decision to give Kunbi certificate in general is wrong and illegal. The State government has taken steps for this. If Kunbi certificate is given, certificate holders will get all benefits on the line of OBC. This means that it is a conspiracy to end OBC reservation,” alleged by Chhagan Bhujbal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister and OBC leader.

He was talking to media persons in the city on Monday, on arrival from Beed and Majalgon. He inspected areas where arsons were reported in Beed and Majalgaon and arrived today. He was mostly hinting towards Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the reservation without taking his name.

When Chhagan Bhujbal asked whether he would leave the Government, the minister replied that as to why he would go out of the Government, in fact, those who are behind this should go out of the Government.

He made many things clear in his briefing. “It is not work of a Judge to call Jarange as ‘Sir.’ He (the judge) should do the work of delivering justice than reservation,” he quipped.

“Two former judges of the State met Manoj Jarange. The head of the reservation committee visited Jalna and called Jarange ‘Sir.’ We do not believe in them,” he asserted.

Chhagan Bhujbal said that he does not oppose to Maratha's reservation, but, it should not be given from OBC.

“Those who have records of Kunbi caste should only get a reservation and not their all relatives,” he said firmly.

How these judges will deliver justice?

Bhujbhal said, “There was a lathi charge when Jarange was agitating. Police personnel were injured in the incident. No voice for their side was raised. What should have been done when 70 police personnel were injured? Our Government transferred them. There should be a proper probe of attacks on police staff. What justice will, we get if former judges are going to end agitation of Jaranage.”

Kunbi certificate should not be given to relatives

“I am not against Maratha reservation, the only thing is that it should not be given from OBC. This is the stand of all political parties not alone of mine. I will oppose if the Kunbi certificate is given to those who do not have records of the caste. OBC community in the State should come together and struggle if injustice is being done to them,” he said.

He alleged that the incidents of arsons did not happen all of a sudden, those were the planned incidents.

“The group which was involved in Beed district was different from those who were behind arsons at Majalgaon.

It was a planned attack on OBC. Those involved in arsons had weapons like sickles and swords. It is a failure of the government’s intelligence,” he alleged. He also asked whether they do not want OBC votes if they claim that OBC leaders became tall on the basis of votes of Marathas.

--Its a ploy to end OBC reservation

--It is not the job of judges to call Jarange as ‘Sir’

--Why there is a demand to withdraw police cases if accused in cases arsons do not belong to you