Bhumare sustained four fractures in hand and leg

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vilas Bhumare has sustained fractures in four places – two fractures each in his left hand and left leg. Following this, doctors decided to perform emergency surgery. Dr Vinod Chawre confirms that his condition is stable.

Bhumare was admitted to a private hospital in the city around 6 am. He was immediately admitted to the ICU, and treatment was started. The tests revealed fractures in his left elbow and wrist, as well as fractures in his left thigh and ankle.

Initially, surgery was planned for his elbow and thigh fractures. Meanwhile, his condition is reported to be stable. Dr. Vinod Chawre confirmed that the surgery on him was successfully conducted in the afternoon.