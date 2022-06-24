Bhumare wins MHADA house lottery

Low income group: Housing scheme in Chikalthana

Aurangabad, June 24:

State horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare has won the housing lottery in the draw for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) low-income group (LIG) in Chikalthana. He has got a house from the MLA quota. The issue was abuzz on social media in the city.

Draws for MHADA's various housing projects in Marathwada including Aurangabad were picked online on Friday in the presence of chairman Sanjay Kenekar and district collector Sunil Chavan etc. In all, 11,000 applications were received for 1,204 households. The list includes cabinet minister Bhumare’s name, who is now involved in a political turmoil in the State.

Sena leader Bhumare has taken up the flag of rebellion against the party along with Eknath Shinde. The names of the beneficiaries along with their photos have been included in the list of the online draw announced today. The list has gone viral on social media.

House only if eligible

Chairman Kenekar said that it will be checked whether anyone has filled the application in the name of Bhumare. An inquiry will be conducted to find whether he is eligible. Bhumare applied for the house from the quota of public representatives.