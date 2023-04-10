Bhumre announces of starting study centres in each ward of city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre today announced of starting a study centre in each ward of the city to fulfil the dream of

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhumre was addressing a Peace Committee meeting to mark the anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar held at Tapadiya Natyagruh in the city, on Monday.

While delivering his presidential speech to conclude the meeting Karad said,“ I will be meeting the commissioner of the Central Excise Department soon and request him to declare April 14 and April 13 as the Dry Days. This is the 132nd anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hence, 132 study centres should be developed in different parts of the city (including each ward) to commemorate his anniversary. The educational complex developed by Dr Babasaheb in the city has benefitted students from all over Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra in large numbers.”

“ A son of a farmer like me has become a doctor due to education and later on, rose to become a corporator, mayor, MP and now the union minister of state. It is impossible for many students to study at home. Hence there is a dire need of study centres in the city. The guardian minister should consider the proposal as a top priority,” said Karad.

Later on, Bhumre during his speech announced of establishing study centres in all 115 wards of the city. The announcement received thunderous applause from the Ambedkarites present on the occasion. MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Pradeep Jaiswal and the president of Sarvajanik Jayanti Utsav Samiti Rajun Shinde, Baburao Kadam and others also spoke on the occasion.

Karad in his speech said,“We are lucky that Babasaheb had stayed in Bungalow Number 9 at Cantonment. I have met the union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and requested him to preserve the bungalow and award heritage status to it. The minister told that the proposal will be approved soon if submitted through the state government. Hence the guardian minister should take up the proposal with the state government and send it to the union government. Later on, I will take up the matter and ensure it is approved soon.”