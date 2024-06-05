Bhumre got lead in 3rd round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The counting of votes for 37 candidates in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency was held in 27 rounds on Tuesday. Imtiaz Jaleel was leading in the first, two rounds while Sandeepan Bhumre took the lead in the third round.

When the first round was declared, Imtiaz Jaleel was leading by 3,328 votes while Sandeepan Bhumre obtained 16,407 votes and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire got (11,429 votes).

In the second round also, the sitting MP was leading by 2272 votes. It was in the third round of counting when Bhumre took the lead by 228 votes.

After this, Shinde Sena and Mahayuti candidates maintained continuous lead until the final round. Since the beginning election process, it appeared to be a triangular fight. Activists, officer-bearers and leaders were busy guessing the victory of their candidates after voting conducted on May 13.

However, no one was sure. Many of them were confused until counting commenced. A total of 14 EVMs were brought from each Assembly Constituency for each round. Employees were wearing red, yellow, pink, grey purple, and orange T-shirts for bringing Electronics Voting Machines (EVMs) from Strong Room.

Box

There were arguments between some supporters of Bhumre and the police over the entry to the counting centre. The entry of the candidate's representative was at 7 am while activists of Bhumre were seeking entry without identity.

Box

Bhumre came 1stto centre

Among the top candidates, Sandeepan Bhumre came to the counting centre first. He told the media person that he would surely win the election. However, nobody was sure of his words due to the big claims of other candidates about their victory.

Khaire came to the counting centre when Bhumre started taking the lead. UBT Sena candidate was there for some rounds. After taking a review of the rounds and votes, he left the counting centre and did not return. Imtiaz Jaleel reached the counting centre and hugged Bhumre for his victory.