Bhumre meets lawyers during campaigning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Mahayuti's show of strength in Gulmandi on Thursday, grand alliance candidate Sandipan Bhumre reached the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court and District Sessions Court on Friday for campaigning. He appealed to the bar association, officials and employees to vote. He discussed with the president and office bearers of association.

The sessions court's parking lot and library are caught up in the code of conduct. These facilities will be provided on priority after the elections, said Bhumre.

He went to various departments of the district court and met the officers and employees and urged them to vote. State housing minister Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Sirsat, Shiv Sena district chief (Shinde) Rajendra Janjal, bar association president Satish Mundwadkar, vice president Adv Anuradha Magre, Adv Rohan Navale, chief public prosecutor Avinash Deshpande and other lawyers were present.