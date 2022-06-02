Bicycle the environment-friendly vehicle

Dr Mangala Borkar

World Bicycle Day TODAY

Though they come with all kinds of fittings and trimmings these days, a cycle is basically a simple, affordable, healthy, clean means of transport. It is comfortable for the back and knees, provided you choose the right height and seat and avoid hopping down, that may impact the knees. It is sad to see many school-kids shunning the cycle and zooming on motorbikes, though not of the legal age. Of course, safe cycling pathways alongside busy roads, which are not encroached upon, hold a key to promoting cycling among kids.

Cycle takes us close to nature

Dr Sunil Deshmukh

Professor, ENT, State Cancer Institute, GMC Aurangabad

Cycling takes us close to nature and is relaxing, keeps us physically and mentally fit. I love cycling as much as I love to sing or run. On my 55th birthday, I gave myself a treat - cycled 55 kms at one go in three hours, fifteen minutes. And felt confident and young!

Work with fun

Dr Prafulla Jatale,

Nuclear Medicine expert.

After passing my MBBS from GMC Aurangabad, I gained my postgraduate degree in Nuclear Medicine at Tata Memorial Hospital - and 10 kgs too! I joined CIIGMA Hospital in 2013 and soon realised that I was feeling breathless while climbing two stairs.

My job was sedentary so I started running regularly. The turning point was when I got a prize in a 10-km marathon - and many races and awards followed.

Next, in National IMA Sports Events, I got prizes in swimming, cycling and running.

So, I turned towards Cycling and Triathlon events.

In cycling, I have achieved Super Roadrunner and Deccan Cliffhanger Titles…

And in Triathlon-“Ironman”.

If we doctors are fit, we can motivate patients to live a healthy life.

Reduce pollution and national fuel burden!

Dr Anant Beedkar

Professor, Department of Surgery,

Government Medical College, Aurangabad

I cycle for almost 75% of my daily commute - whether to work or market. When the distance is less and I am not in a hurry, cycling is my choice. Whenever possible, I even cycle for longer distances.

Taking my car out of the garage, opening and closing the gate, waiting at signals, facing traffic jam - I reach much earlier if I cycle. It is quicker, no parking problems, eco-friendly and enjoyable. It’s a combo of exercising while commuting.

Static cycling is monotonous, outdoor cycling gives you fresh air and the variability of peddling due to ups and downs of the road makes it more enjoyable.

Our country still depends on 70-80% imported fuel, which burdens our national economy. Let us contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat by cycling when we can.

We need safe bicycle tracks, safe footpaths for walking instead of more flyovers. We need to encourage people to use bicycles, and create vehicle-free campuses.

People driving cars should learn to respect and give priority to pedestrians, cyclists, manual labourers pulling carts, schoolchildren and differently-abled persons using tricycles.

So dear friends, let’s make a start!

(Use helmet/headgear and cycle safely).