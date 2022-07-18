Bidding Jai Maharashtra to Shiv Sena worries leaders

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

Veteran Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with 40 MLAs rebelled against the party and later on also claimed their membership. Against this backdrop, the Sena collected an undertaking from all office-bearers in the party on bond paper of Rs 100 denomination. However, despite submitting the undertaking, the office-bearers left the party and joined the Shinde group.

Earlier, the five MLAs of Sena rebelled against the party and joined Shinde. Now, the office-bearers and their supporters are seen following in their footsteps.

Surprisingly, the undertaking on bond paper was collected in the office of the MLC Ambadas Danve. It stated that he/she will not dissociate with the party and the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

It may be noted that the deputy city chief (Aurangabad West) Anil Muley submitted an undertaking in Sena’s office on July 7 and by July 14 he joined the Shinde group. He met the chief minister Eknath Shinde with MLA Sanjay Shirsaat in Mumbai as well.

Many of the loyal activists and office-bearers of Yuva Sena, after the renaming of the city, were seen participating in the celebration organised by the Shinde group in the city. This depicts that the rebellion is underway in the party.