Bidkin to be included in police commissionerate jurisdiction?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the increased industrialization and the vicinity of the city, commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya has submitted a proposal to include Bidkin in the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate. He has sent a letter in this regard to the director general of police and it is likely to be sanctioned by November, opined Lohiya.

The commissionerate having only four police stations initially now has a total of 18 police stations. It has around 3,500 police employees, along with a commissioner, three DCPs, and six ACPs. Considering the increase in the city population, the present manforce in the police commissionerate is inadequate. A few years back, Vedantnagar and Pundliknagar police stations were established. The then CP Chiranjeev Prasad presented a proposal for the expansion of the jurisdiction. After that, CP Nikhil Gupta facilitated this work. The major demands in the proposal were to reduce the jurisdiction of the Satara police station and add some part of it with the Waluj police station and include Shendra MIDC in the police commissionerate. This proposal is pending with the government and it is likely to be sanctioned by November, Lohiya mentioned.

CP Gupta had demanded that two more DCPs should be included in the city police force. The director general of the police office and home ministry have given a positive response to it and two new DCPs will be included in the force soon.

Lohiya has put forward a proposal that the Bidkin industrial area should be included in the police commissionerate while the rural area of Bidkin should be kept separate.