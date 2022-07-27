Big opportunity for export based industries in Marathwada

Conference organized by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), SBI and CMIA

Aurangabad, July 27: Aurangabad and Marathwada have great export potential in agricultural and industrial sector and special efforts should be made to create export oriented industries from these areas in the coming years, said Nandkishore Kagliwal, president of Western region of the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO). He was speaking at a conference jointly organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, FIEO and State Bank of India (SBI) in the city on Wednesday.

This one-day conference was organized under the Central Government's 'One District, One Product' initiative to promote agro-based and export-oriented industries in Marathwada. Speaking at the event, CMIA president Nitin Gupta said that responsibility has been given to this young generation by CMIA. In this year's work priority, we will try to increase exports from our sector.

Special efforts will be made to promote industries with export potential from agriculture and industry sectors through the 'Local to Global' initiative. Ankit Shah, deputy director, Western region, FIEO, said that India's exports have grown significantly in the past few years, which have now crossed the $669 billion mark, and the government has also taken initiatives for this. Expert Vinayak Temgire gave detailed guidance on the process of exporting.

CMIA secretary Arpit Save, Krishna Das Nair, Kishore Zade, export farmers and exporters were present on the occasion.