Big projects announced for A’bad, Latur

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Aurangabad and Latur districts in Marathwada region received the biggest amount of development projects during Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement made in the Marathwada Muktisangram Din celebration programme held at Siddhart Garden on Saturday.

CM Shinde made announcements of various projects for the development of all the districts of the region.

The biggest fund amount was announced for Aurangabad (Rs 5,235 crore) while the lowest is for Osmanabad Rs 100 crore. The fund announcement for Latur district is Rs Rs 2,609 crore. The fund announcement for some top projects and district-wise is as follows;

Rs 5,235 Cr projects for A’bad

The projects for the district are as follows;

--Rs 157 crore for Shri Kshetra Ghrishneshwar Mandir Development

--Rs 1585 crore for land acquisition for the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Railway route

--Rs 100 crore for Sports University

--Rs Rs 200 crore Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan Development (Paithan)

--Rs 200 crore for the old water supply scheme

--Rs 203 crore for connectivity to Shirdi through Samruddhi Mahamarg

--Rs 280 crore for construction of administrative complex on Labour Colony land

--Rs 15 crore for renovation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum

--Rs 2,390 crore for bringing water from the Nandur Madhmeshwar project under Marathwada Water Grid

--Rs 30 crore for repair of the canal at Jayakwadi Dam and planetarium development at Mhaismal

--Rs 1 crore for Girijamata Mandir,

--Rs 36 crore for bypass road in Ellora

--Rs 5 crore for Shulibhanjan and Pariyonka Talab development.

Rs 229 crore Projects for Jalna are as follows;

--Rs 16 crore for underground sewage scheme at Ambad

--Rs 24 crore for Shri Kshetra Rajur

--Rs 5 crore for Badnapur Bus Stand

--Rs 48 crore for water supply scheme for Jalna city

--Rs 98 crore for Ambad Matsyodari Sansthan

Rs 560 crore projects for Parbhani are as follows;

--Rs 154 crore water supply scheme for the city

--Rs 346 crore for underground swage scheme

--Rs 8 crore for Women’s Hospital

--Rs 3 crore for park development

--Rs 21 crore for Dharasur Ancient Mandir

--Rs 10 crore Rehabilitation Centre for Physically Challenged persons

--Announcement of medical college and sports complex

Rs 89 crore for Hingoli

--Rs 60 crore for Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath Mandir premises development

--Rs 15 crore Shri Sant Namdev Mandir

--Rs 14 crore for flood control works in Kurund

Rs 372 crore for Nanded

--Rs 20 crore for Sports Complex land and Solid Waste Management

--Rs 34 crore for bio-mining

--Rs 318 crore for underground sewage line

Rs 142 crore Projects for Beed

--The announcement of Rs 142 crore for administrative buildings of Zilla Parishad, District collector and Public Works Development in Beed district was made.

Rs 2,609 crore projects for Latur

--Rs 6 crore for Hospital Land

--Rs 42 crore for road development

--Rs 372 crore for district collector and centralised administrative building

--Rs 1713 crore for the city and rural development projects under the Marathwada Water Grid scheme

--Rs 41 crore for diverting 112 TMC water for Latur, Beed and Osmanabad and Tawra project repair

--Rs 434 crore for Mahaveetran

--Land acquisition for industries at Chakur

CM announced the following projects for Osmanabad

--Starting Medical College and Hospital

--River interlinking for drought-affected areas

--Shri Tuljabhavani Mandir premises development