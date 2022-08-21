Biharilal Maheshwari passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Biharilal Maheshwari (Kothari), a prominent businessman in the transport field and a social worker, died of a brief illness on Sunday.

Eyes of Biharilal Maheshwari (84, Cidco N-1) were donated. He leaves behind two sons (Rajendra and Rakesh Maheshwari), daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Last rites were performed on him at the crematorium of Cidco N-6.